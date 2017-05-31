ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), is a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company is pleased to announce that its Game Statistics and Game Outcome solutions has been placed in a field trial at a leading casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BrainChip, in partnership with SN Technologies, developed Games Statistics and Game Outcome based upon BrainChip's SNAP technology, which utilizes a spiking neural network to detect and identify chips and cards in the extremely dynamic environments on gaming floors using existing video surveillance cameras.

Game Statistics provides the casino operator with intelligent, actionable data regarding players' activities at table games. This trial of Game Statistics and Game Outcome follows the successful deployment of the Game Outcome solution at the Mohegan Sun casino. It is estimated that there are over 50,000 casino gaming tables worldwide which represents a major market for the Company.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital, and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

