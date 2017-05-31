Global $72.12 Billion Aerosol Cans Market 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aerosol Cans Market - By Products, Regions and Vendors - Market Size, Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates (2016-2022)" report to their offering.
The global volume sale of aerosol cans was 17.1 Billion units in 2016 and is estimated to reach 20.54 Billion units by 2022, growing at 3.1% y-o-y, while in terms of revenue; the value was USD 58.4 Billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.58%, reaching USD 72.12 Billion in 2022.
Europe has the highest market share of aerosol cans market in 2016 while APAC region is the fastest growing market during the projected period. Latin America market is witnessing collaboration between companies in terms of joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, etc. to take advantage of anticipated growth in the aerosol can market The largest single aerosol segment, deodorants, anti-perspirants & body sprays, is also a strong category showing a 7% growth, for the period 2016-2022.
Deodorants, Sprays and hair mousse are the leading end markets of the metal aerosol cans in the European region. The suppliers are under pressure for forward integration with the Research and Development departments of the aerosol can manufacturers.
Over the past decade, customers and consumers have been more interested in sustainability. Specifically when it comes to features of the product, light weighting is the one that has prime importance. Companies are striving to manufacture light weighting aerosol cans which would indirectly decrease the raw material prices as a result of less usage.
Plastic packaging is considered to be one of the substitutes for this market. However, other substitutes like aluminum cans, steel cans, and plastic are also used on a case by case basis.
With aerosol cans market not being a fast growing market, profitability of a company depends on how well the cash is used with reference to expected profits.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Market Overview
- Overview
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Industry Attractiveness - Porter's 5 Force Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Consumers
- Threat from new entrants
- Threat from subsititute products
- Competitive rivalry within the industry
- Industry Policies
3. Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased growth in demand in Cosmetic industry
- Growing urban population
Restraints
Substitutes
Opportunities
Emerging markets
4. Aerosol Cans Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Volume, by Revenue
5. By Product type
- Steel Cans
- Aluminium Cans
- Glass
- Others
6. By Vertical
- Personal care
- Home care
- Automotive industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Commercial
- Others
7. By Region
8. Global Vendor Market Share Analysis
9. Supplier Intelligence - Profiles
- Ball Corporation
- CCL Containers
- Nampak
- BWay
- Crown Holdings
- Ardagh group
- AeroCans
- MWV
- Cosmeticpack
- Arminak & Associates
- Alucon
- Exal
- Jamestrong
- Aerosolve
- Shangai Sunhome
- MMP Industrial
- Kianjoo
- Canmaker
- DS Containers
- Swan Industries
- Bharat Containers
- Zenith Spray
- ITW Sexton
- Colep
10. Investment Analysis
- Recent Mergers and Acquisitions
- Investment Scenario and Opportunities
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xlnv6j/global_aerosol
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716