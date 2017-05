LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom was slightly less pessimistic in May, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Wednesday with an index score of -5.



That beat forecasts for -8 and was up from -7 in April.



The figure remains in negative territory, meaning that pessimists outnumber optimists - although the figure represents a four-month high.



