

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.4 percent on year in May, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent, although it was up from -0.5 percent in April.



A majority of British services companies expect to raise prices in the near term, the report added.



'We expect the general trend of inflation to be upwards over the course of the year, which will squeeze disposable income at a time when wage growth is slowing,' said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.



