Gold Star Line's Indonesia-Thailand Express Vessel's First Call in Semarang

HONG KONG, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The container vessel Star of Luck today docked for the first time in Semarang, Indonesia, serving Gold Star Line's new Indonesia-Thailand Express Service (ITS), inaugurated last month.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517649/Gold_Star_Line_Ltd_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517648/Gold_Star_Line.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517647/Gold_Star_Line_2.jpg )



ITS service connects Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia, calling major ports including the main hub in Port Klang, offering fast transit time and excellent service levels. The service rotation:

Port Klang - Singapore - Semarang - Surabaya - Port Klang - Singapore - Bangkok - Sahalaem Chabang - Port Klang

About GS L

Founded in 1958 Gold Star Line focuses and specializes in the Intra Asia trade with vast experience.

GSL's network includes services to East and West India.

For more information please contact: Sankhoj Das, Tel: +852-2598-9175; Mobile: +852-9839-3036; Fax: +852-2824-1969; E-mail: das.sankhoj@goldstarline.com