Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS), an ophthalmic device company and leader in near-vision restoration that has developed and is currently marketing the Presbia Flexivue Microlens™, a proprietary optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, announced today that Todd Cooper, President and CEO, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 6th, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Conference will take place in New York at the Grand Hyatt from June 6 to 9, 2017. Mr. Cooper will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Conference.

The presentation will provide an update on the status of the U.S. clinical trial. "Presbia plans on submitting the fourth and final module of the IDE study to the FDA in Q4, which is a major milestone towards approval of the Presbia Flexivue Microlens™ in the U.S.," said Mr. Cooper.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release and Presbia assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release. Statements made in this press release that are forward looking in nature may involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although Presbia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Presbia also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) is an ophthalmic device company that has developed and is currently marketing the presbyopia-correcting Presbia Flexivue Microlens™, a miniature lens that is implanted in a corneal pocket created by a femtosecond laser. The Presbia Flexivue Microlens™ has received a CE mark for the European Economic Area, allowing the lens to be marketed in over 30 countries across Europe. A staged pivotal U.S. clinical trial for the Presbia Flexivue Microlens™ commenced in 2014.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006468/en/

Contacts:

Presbia PLC

Monica Yamada, 323-860-4903

monica@presbia.com