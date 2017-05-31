

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in May, and at a steady pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.



That's unchanged from the April reading, and it surpassed expectations for 51.0.



It also remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 54.5 - up from 54.0 in the previous month.



