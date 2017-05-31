Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 31/05/2017 / 10:00 UTC+8 May 31, 2017 St. Petersburg *Bank Saint Petersburg announces 20% dividend payout for 2016* On 18 May 2017 the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Bank Saint Petersburg approved RUB 464 million dividend payout, that corresponds to 20% of 2016 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards. The dividends per one ordinary share amount to 1 RUB 05 kopecks, or 105% of the share's nominal value. The dividend record date is May 31, 2017. It is the third time in a row when the Bank declares such high dividends on ordinary shares. The decision reflects the Bank's focus on the growth of long-term shareholder value and its investment attractiveness. *Bank Saint Petersburg *is the largest privately-owned bank in North-West Russia. The Bank's strategy remains primarily focused on the regional market of St. Petersburg. The Bank provides services to 1,800,000 individuals and 52,000 corporate customers through its 64 branches and offices in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad region, Moscow, Kaliningrad, including the representative office in Novosibirsk. Bank Saint Petersburg is a full-service universal bank with a strong focus on retail segment and advanced e-banking technologies. 52.5% of the Bank is owned by a well-known Russian banker Alexander Savelyev and top management, 7.3% by East Capital (Swedish asset management company), 5.5% by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and 34.7% is free-float. Bank Saint Petersburg is listed on the Moscow Exchange (Level 1 list). As at April 1, 2017, the Bank's assets amounted to USD 9.8 billion (#18 Russian bank) and total capital amounted to USD 1.5 billion. Total capital adequacy ratio was 17.2% and Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 11.9%. *For further information please contact:* Konstantin Noskov, Vice-president, Finance Director Tel.: +7 812 332 77 27 E-mail: noskov@bspb.ru Elena Demicheva, Head of IR Tel.: +7 812 332 78 36 E-mail: ir@bspb.ru For more information about Bank Saint Petersburg please visit https://www.bspb.ru/en/investors/

