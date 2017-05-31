Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, today announced changes to its United Kingdom operations. The team currently operating under the Boyden brand has exited the firm and will in future operate as an independent executive search and interim management business under their own name.

Boyden, through its new team of executive search and interim management partners, will continue to serve its clients in the UK, providing them with all of the benefits of the firm's established global platform.

As Boyden plans additional expansion of its leadership and talent advisory team, the market leaders joining Boyden UK effective immediately include:

Alastair Da Costa: Da Costa joins Boyden UK as Advisory Chairman, bringing over 20 years' experience developing teams in various sectors across the UK, Asia-Pacific and Middle East. He is an executive director of Nicholson McBride, one of Europe's leading business psychology and leadership consultancies. Earlier, he was a Partner and Global Board Member at law firm DLA Piper, and CEO of Prince's Trust International. He also previously served as an Advisory Chairman to a boutique executive search firm.

Nick Robeson: Robeson is returning to Boyden UK as a Managing Partner, having previously served a successful tenure with the firm from 2000 to 2008. Robeson led a management buyout, and the company successfully re-branded as Alium Partners in 2008. Most recently, he served as CEO Founder of Hemming Robeson, which has been recognised for a number of years as a top-ten interim management firm by the Institute of Interim Management. He was Chairman of the Interim Management Association (IMA) from 2004 to 2008 and a Member of the Executive Committee until 2011. The Hemming Robeson client portfolio will be folded into Boyden.

Lisa Farmer: Farmer, who joins Boyden UK as a Managing Partner, has built an extensive track record of providing clients with experienced, senior-level interim managers and interim executives across all sectors. Most recently, she was a Partner of Hemming Robeson, which she co-founded, responsible for the Head of Function and Board practices. Previously, she served as a Director of Alium Partners.

"Boyden's global clients are significantly increasing their needs for executive leadership across multiple locations and the UK is a key hub regionally and internationally for our firm," said Trina Gordon, President CEO of Boyden. "Alastair, Nick and Lisa and the other new team members are well-aligned to Boyden's values, strategic service and client objectives to support our growth. With recent office expansions and top-tier partner additions in Sweden, Eastern Europe, the US, Canada and Australia, we continue to aggressively expand in established and emerging markets."

"Joining Boyden UK as chair of its leadership and talent advisory business is a tremendous opportunity. Based on my more than two decades in professional services and consulting, Boyden's innovative and integrated market approach will ensure substantial growth in the UK and worldwide," said Da Costa.

"Boyden's client-centric approach and global growth strategy provide a unique platform in the leadership and talent advisory sector," added Robeson and Farmer in a joint statement. "Our team is excited to join forces with Alastair and Boyden's highly respected partners across the firm."

Earlier this month, Forbes ranked Boyden eighth among 250 organisations on its new list of Best Executive Search Recruiting Firms.

