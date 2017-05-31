Brad Nierenberg - Experiential Marketing Firm RedPeg Hosts Poker Tournament Raising Funds For Childhood Cancer Treatment

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / The Chance for Life Charity Poker Tournament was generously hosted by Brad Nierenberg on April 1, with the 2017 event taking place at a new location -MGM Grand Hotel at National Harbor. As the CEO of RedPeg Marketing, an experiential marketing agency based in Alexandria, Virginia, Nierenberg intends to make this year's annual event into the season's most sought after spectacle.

For twelve years, Chance for Life has aimed to raise awareness for childhood spinal cancer, a disease that affected Brad Nierenberg's own goddaughter, Kennedy Snyder. Each year, this event has grown and since its start, has raised over $2 million and garnered attention from the Washington Post, CBS, FOX, and Yahoo. All proceeds are donated to the Children's National Medical Foundation and Alex's Lemonade Stand. These organizations help carry out innovative research programs designed to help discover treatments for debilitating childhood cancers. This research will directly impact children in the Washington DC area first. "All money raised will be going directly to the cancer research. Everything is going back to the funding of the scientists," says Brad Nierenberg.

"We are utilizing all of our knowledge from creating powerful experiences for big brands and for helping drive people to act to help make Chance for Life the most experiential philanthropic event in DC." Nierenberg says, "Only 5% of funds raised for cancer research are specifically targeted to children. My goal with Chance for Life is to increase the funding for cancer research dedicated to children. I want people to know that we are helping making scientific advancements possible and that our local kids are the first to see their benefits."

Brad Nierenberg built his niche in the marketing industry by creating exceptional experiences. To that extent, Chance For Life will be a 13-hour-long complete sensory experience. In addition to food, drinks, sights, and sounds, curated tangential events will extend the scope and appeal of the fundraiser. The limelight, however, will remain on the poker tournament, which offers attendees a chance at $10,000 and a seat at the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Whether your interest is in poker, brushing shoulders with the rich and famous, or simply enjoying a night of expertly crafted drinks and cuisine, this year's Chance for Life will be a full-scale gala with something for everyone. With advancements in technology and a wealth of talent, RedPeg constantly finds fresh ways to create profound experiences. After spearheading hundreds of exciting, large-scale, interactive marketing events, Brad Nierenberg plans for the 2017 Chance for Live to be the first fundraiser of its kind and one that will have D.C. buzzing for years to come.

