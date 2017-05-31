Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) announces that it will start its share buy-back program of up to CHF 1 billion over 2017-2018 on June 1, 2017. The program that was initially announced at the Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2016 and authorized by the Board of Directors on January 26, 2017, will be conducted using a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Valor: 35.568.679; ISIN: CH0355686798). UBS AG has been mandated as the execution agent to make the share repurchases on behalf of LafargeHolcim. The second trading line is expected to remain open until December 31, 2018. Regular updates on the program will be published on www.lafargeholcim.com/share-buy-back

At the end of the buy-back program, the Board of Directors will propose to the LafargeHolcim Annual General Meeting to approve the cancellation of the repurchased shares and to reduce LafargeHolcim's share capital accordingly.

Consistent with the Group's strict capital allocation discipline and commensurate with retaining a solid investment grade credit rating, the commitment to shareholders remains unchanged: LafargeHolcim will maintain an attractive dividend policy as well as returning excess cash to shareholders through share buy-backs or special dividends. This share buy-back program reflects the Group's confidence in the strength of its portfolio and ability to generate cash.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanisation increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 90,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

