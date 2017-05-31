MediaTek Launches Next Generation Wi-Fi Chipset Portfolio for IoT to Enhance Smart Home and Office Devices

- MT7686, MT7682 and MT5932 are highly integrated Chipsets that feature low power consumption to meet today's challenging user demands

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek Inc. today announced its next generation Wi-Fi chipset portfolio, custom built to drive innovation and performance for connected smart home and office device makers. The MediaTek MT7686, MT7682, and MT5932 will deliver high levels of integration with low power consumption for applications such as home appliances, home automation, smart gadgets, and IoT devices and cloud connectivity.

The product family consists of highly integrated single chip solutions featuring an application processor, a low-power 1T1R 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi subsystem and a Power Management Unit. The application processor subsystem contains ARM Cortex-M4 MCU with floating point unit (FPU). All three were designed with a focus on core principles essential to IoT application functionality, including deep sleep, fast wake-up and reliable data connectivity.

"As IoT and the connected home become more sophisticated, greater demands will be put upon the chipsets for our devices," said Yao Bo, Co-Founder and COO, BroadLink. "The new Wi-Fi chipset family from MediaTek is comprehensive and meets all of our needs for delivering the best possible user experience."

"Our new generation of chipsets have been optimized to deliver a 300 percent improvement in energy efficiency, as well as the ability for a device to re-establish a Wi-Fi connection within 0.1 seconds of waking from sleep mode," said YuChuan Yang, Deputy General Manager of Internet of Things Business Unit, MediaTek. "These two features will enable developers to improve user experiences and build new types of IoT devices."

The MT7682 features low-power subsystem and fast connection and requires fewexternal components to save porting cost. The MT7686 contains 4MB of embedded RAM and 4MB of embedded Flash memory that makes the chipset an ideal platform for rich data and storage applications. With Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WL-CSP) technology, MT5932 has a very compact 3.2 by 3.2mm footprint, saving BOM cost for space-constrained IoT applications.

The three chipsets offer a range of features to meet the needs of uses cases requiring varying levels of embedded memory. All include a number of peripherals, including: SDIO, UART, I2C, SPI, I2S, PWM and auxiliary ADC.

For additional details on the MediaTek MT7686, MT7682, MT5932 product family please refer to: https://www.mediatek.com/products/iot/smart-home

