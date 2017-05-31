eQ PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE



31 May 2017 at 8.00 a.m.



A total number of 530,000 new shares in eQ Plc have been subscribed for with stock options of eQ Plc's option scheme 2010. The entire subscription price of EUR 323,300.00 will be credited to the reserve for invested non-restricted equity. This means that eQ Plc's share capital remains unchanged. The total number of shares after the subscription is 37,507,198.



The corresponding increase in the number of eQ Plc's shares has been entered into the Finnish trade register on 31 May 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as of 1 June 2017.



The terms and conditions of eQ Plc's option scheme 2010 are available on Company's website at www.eQ.fi.



Helsinki, 31 May 2017



eQ Plc



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi



eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 8.9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.



More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.