Addex Therapeutics: Addex Increases Issued Share Capital and Creates Treasury Shares

Geneva, Switzerland, 31 May 2017 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN) announced today that it has increased its capital from 13,454,553 to 15'384'988 through the issue of 1,930,435 new registered shares at nominal value of CHF1 each to Addex Pharma S.A, its 100% subsidiary. The new shares were issued from the Company's authorized share capital and are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The transaction has been executed to provide the Group with additional treasury shares that can be used in the future to raise funds in an efficient manner.

"This transaction has been executed to provide us with additional financing flexibility as we execute on our strategy to advance the clinical development of dipraglurant and ADX71441" explained Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer of Addex.

Addex Therapeutics (www.addextherapeutics.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline was generated from this pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID with support from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated with support from the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF). Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In addition, ADX71441 (GABAB receptor PAM) has received regulatory approval to start Phase 1 and is being investigated for its therapeutic use in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease (CMT1A), cocaine and alcohol use disorder and nicotine dependence. Discovery programs include mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM, TrkBPAM and mGluR3NAM & PAM.

