BOURBON: BOURBON and Kongsberg Maritime strengthen their collaboration in digital solutions for the next generation connected vessels

Paris, May 31, 2017

BOURBON and Kongsberg Maritime strengthen their collaboration in digital solutions for next generation connected vessels

Having established a good business relationship for many years, BOURBON and Kongsberg Maritime have now signed a strategic agreement of collaborative development on connected and autonomous vessels.

The two companies will execute joint projects to develop new ways of efficient operations in the offshore services industry, with a fast time-to market. They will explore and implement technical and digital solutions to improve safety and optimize cost of operations while enhancing the level of operational excellence.

The agreement between BOURBON and Kongsberg is a step forward to bring both companies up to the next level in digitalization. Kongsberg will enable BOURBON to efficiently gain access to high quality aggregated data from the vessels and develop new ways of operating the vessels. BOURBON will enable Kongsberg to better understand client operations and get access to a wide range of data from its fleet, from communication, to cybersecurity, storage and management of vessel data.

"A major transformation is underway in the Oil & Gas industry. Having entered the new digital era, our customers are asking us for more services at optimized cost. We are very happy and confident that this partnership with Kongsberg will result in innovative solutions allowing us to answer these customer needs" says Gael Bodénes, Chief Operating Officer of BOURBON Corporation.

"Digitalization is vital to achieving greater efficiencies on board single vessels and entire fleets," said Stene Foersund, EVP Global Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime. "By working closely with leading offshore marine companies like BOURBON, we can ensure our solutions meet the data needs of the industry today, while building a foundation for greater vessel autonomy in the future."

ABOUT KONGSBERG

Kongsberg Maritime is a global marine technology company providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 20 countries.

Kongsberg Maritime is part of Kongsberg Gruppen (KONGSBERG), an international, knowledge-based group that celebrated 200 years in business during 2014. KONGSBERG supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry, the merchant marine, and the defence and aerospace industries.

www.km.kongsberg.com (http://www.km.kongsberg.com)

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 9,300 skilled employees. Through its 37 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides two operating Activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2016, BOURBON'S revenue came to €1,102.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 514 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

www.bourbonoffshore.com

Contacts

BOURBON



Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders

+33 140 138 607

investor-relations@bourbon-online.com (mailto:investor-relations@bourbon-online.com)







Corporate Communications

Christelle Loisel

+33 491 136 732

christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com (mailto:christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com)







Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants



Vilizara Lazarova

+33 144 824 634

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr Kongsberg



Gunvor Hatling Midtboe

Kongsberg Maritime

Tel: +47 9921 4209

gunvor.hatling.midtbo@km.kongsberg.com (mailto:gunvor.hatling.midtbo@km.kongsberg.com)







Saul Trewern

Saltwater Stone

Tel: +44 (0)1202 669244

s.trewern@saltwater-stone.com (mailto:s.trewern@saltwater-stone.com)

PDF version (http://hugin.info/159569/R/2108687/800977.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BOURBON via Globenewswire

