Novartis International AG: At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights focus on innovation and productivity; expects the next growth phase to begin in 2018

Boston, May 31, 2017 - Today Novartis holds its fourth annual Meet Novartis Management event at its research headquarters in Cambridge, MA, giving investors and analysts the opportunity to meet with 30 executives across its three divisions, R&D functions and operations. The meeting provides a deeper view into the company's strategy for long-term, sustainable value creation, as well as the key drivers for future performance.

"We have reshaped our company to build depth in areas where we are strongest and focus on innovation. We have a strong foundation for our next growth phase expected to start in 2018 with Cosentyx®, Entresto®, and other growth drivers such as Kisqali®, as well as leading positions in the generics and eye care divisions", said Novartis CEO, Joseph Jimenez.

In Global Drug Development, management provides insight into the broad, high value late stage pipeline with depth and quality assets in each therapeutic area (for example Kisqali®, CTL019, BAF312, AMG 334, RTH258). These late stage assets are followed up with a strong and diverse set of emerging phase II assets from NIBR as well as from external collaboration, including several recent deals in NASH and opthalmology. Additionally, the team is pursuing new indications for commercialized drugs including Cosentyx®, Entresto® and key oncology assets. Management confirms filings of BAF312 and SEG101 planned for 2018 and is advancing the biosimilar portfolio with 2 recent EMA file acceptances following 2 recent CHMP positive opinions. In addition our CAR-T cell program continues to advance in a range of hematological and solid tumors including emerging programs in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL). Global Drug Development is focused on operational agility and productivity with the goal to invest approximately 20% of Innovative Medicines sales in Research and Development in the near term.

For the Innovative Medicines Pharmaceuticals business unit, management highlights continued Entresto® launch momentum by expanding prescriber breadth and depth, improving access and affordability, and increasing its ex-US sales contribution. In the US, more than half of Medicare patients have no prior authorization requirement, in addition, over half of Medicare patients have a co-pay of approximately USD 10 per month. New weekly prescriptions and the number of US cardiologists that have prescribed Entresto® have both doubled since last year and global access is improving with Entresto® now approved in 80 countries.

Management also highlights the continued strong uptake of Cosentyx® across its three indications and in multiple geographies, reflecting its best-in-class profile. Cosentyx® is the only anti-IL17a approved in Psoriasis (PsO), Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), with strong, sustained efficacy in a majority of patients even after 4 years in PsO, 3 years in PsA, and 2 years in AS.

Management discusses building depth in the other franchises. In neuroscience, AMG 334 (erenumab) treatment for migraine prevention was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Novartis recently reached a US co-commercialization agreement with Amgen. In ophthalmology, the RTH258 trials for wet AMD are expected to provide further clarity in the coming weeks; the pipeline contains exciting assets including potential treatments for dry eye and presbyopia. In respiratory, Xolair® and Ultibro® continue to drive growth while we develop new assets in COPD, asthma and Cystic Fibrosis.

The Innovative Medicines Oncology business unit is advancing the Novartis Immuno-oncology (IO) strategy to win with CAR-T and accelerating development of second generation combinations with PD-1. Novartis Oncology has built one of the broadest IO pipelines in the industry with 18 assets in the clinic, and 22 (IO/IO, IO/Targeted Therapies and IO/chemo) combination trials in clinic by the end of 2017.

Targeted therapies are expected to continue to constitute the largest segment of the oncology sector. Kisqali®, a CDK4/6 inhibitor for the treatment of advanced breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor and one of our recently-approved targeted therapies, was launched in the US in March. Kisqali® is expected to be a key growth driver for the oncology business. Additionally, in-market products including Tafinlar® + Mekinist®, Promacta® and Jakavi® are expected to continue growing strongly.

In Sandoz, management discusses promising planned biosimilars launches and pipeline potential, the significant 2017 US pricing pressures and the impact of the delayed Glatopa® 40mg launch. The impact of US pricing pressure and prior year launch timing is expected to have a higher impact on Q2 2017 sales growth than Q1; full year 2017 Sandoz sales guidance, expected to be broadly in line with prior year, remains unchanged.

Management also outlines the Sandoz strategy for profitable growth, both in the US and globally. Expansion of its leading global position in biosimilars will be a key growth driver, with five major biosimilar launches planned in the EU and US between now and 2020. Additional long-term growth is expected to come from building out the current base business into areas such as complex generics, value-added medicines, branded generics and OTC. For example, the EMA has accepted for regulatory review our Marketing Authorization Applications for biosimilars to AbbVie's Humira® (adalimumab) and Janssen's Remicade® (infliximab), both of which are used to treat immunological diseases. Sandoz is seeking approval for biosimilar adalimumab and infliximab for use in all indications of their respective reference medicines.

In Alcon, investors and analysts are able to get more insight into the eye care business. Alcon is the global market leader in eye care, with number one or two positions in the growing Surgical and Vision Care markets in every region of the world. Alcon sales grew slightly in Q1 of 2017, for the first quarter in two years. Innovation is accelerating, including recent launches of CyPass® for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery and the ACTIVEFOCUS® IOL for correcting both presbyopia and astigmatism. With continued innovation, investment and improved operations, Alcon expects to return to long-term, sustainable growth with margins in line with industry peers.

In closing, Group management reiterates the overall strategy for Novartis value creation. Through innovation, Novartis expects to continue to build depth in key therapeutic areas while preserving flexibility to follow the science outside those areas. Our key growth products are expected to drive the next phase of growth that is anticipated to start in 2018. Centralizing functions like Global Drug Development, Manufacturing and Novartis Business Services is expected to drive productivity and create a stronger company for the future. This would allow Novartis to create shareholder value. The Novartis capital allocation strategy remains unchanged. Our priorities are first investing organically, then growing the annual dividend in CHF, making value creating bolt-on acquisitions and finally executing share buy backs. As announced in January 2017, Novartis is conducting a strategic review of the Alcon Division exploring all options to maximize value for our shareholders. The review is on track and Novartis expects to provide a status update towards the end of 2017.

