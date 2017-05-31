

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to 142.66 against the pound, from an early more than 5-week high of 141.76.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 124.28, 111.23 and 113.99 from yesterday's closing quotes of 123.97, 110.83 and 113.72, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 145.00 against the pound, 126.00 against the euro, 113.00 against the greenback and 115.00 against the franc.



