

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said Wednesday that it will start its share buy-back program of up to CHF 1 billion over 2017-2018 on June 1, 2017. The program that was initially announced at the Capital Markets Day on November 18, 2016 and authorized by the Board of Directors on January 26, 2017, will be conducted using a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



UBS AG has been mandated as the execution agent to make the share repurchases on behalf of LafargeHolcim. The second trading line is expected to remain open until December 31, 2018.



At the end of the buy-back program, the Board of Directors will propose to the LafargeHolcim Annual General Meeting to approve the cancellation of the repurchased shares and to reduce LafargeHolcim's share capital accordingly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX