Regulatory News:

Today Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) announces changes related to the Company's Technology and Operations leadership.

After three years dedicated to building Euronext as an independent market infrastructure since the IPO in June 2014, Jos Dijsselhof, member of the Managing Board and Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave Euronext as of 30 June 2017.

Alain Courbebaisse will join Euronext on 7 June as Chief Information and Technology Officer and will report to Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board.

On top of his current responsibilities Maurice van Tilburg, member of the Managing Board and CEO of Euronext Amsterdam, will become Head of Market Operations in charge of Euronext Market Services.

"I am pleased that Alain has agreed to join Euronext. As we deploy our Agility for Growth strategic plan, driven by IT projects and business initiatives, Alain will bring his long-term IT experience in the finance industry. He will be a significant asset in the successful delivery of Optiq®, our new trading platform, and will be instrumental in preparing the next stages of Euronext's infrastructure. On behalf of the Managing Board, I would like to thank Jos for his contribution to Euronext in building the fundamentals of our independent IT platform," said Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext NV.

Notes to Editors:

Alain Courbebaisse has spent the last 18 years working at Societe Generale in Paris, London, Chicago and New York. Before the integration of Newedge into SG, Alain was the Global CIO of Newedge in charge of all the technology dimensions of the company, and he was a member of the Newedge Group Executive Committee. Since the integration of Newedge into SG in 2014, Alain has been in charge of the Prime Brokerage and Clearing business line and Head of Sales for Prime Services for SG Americas.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50® benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. Euronext operates regulated markets, Alternext and the Free Market; in addition it offers EnterNext, which facilitates SMEs' access to capital markets.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

2017, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006368/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

Pauline Bucaille (Europe), +33 1 70 48 24 41

pbucaille@euronext.com

or

Alice Jentink (Amsterdam), +31 20 721 4488

ajentink@euronext.com

or

Pascal Brabant (Brussels), +32 2 620 15 50

pbrabant@euronext.com

or

Sandra Machado (Lisbon), +351 210 600 614

smachado@euronext.com

or

Aïchata Tandjigora (Paris), +33 1 70 48 24 43

atandjigora@euronext.com