Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2017-05-31 07:38 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai.



Following the resolution of the the Supervisory Service of the Bank of Lithuania dated 29 May 2017 Šiauliu Bankas is allowed to register an amendment to item 3.5. of the Charter of the Bank related to increase of the authorized capital from Bank funds up to EUR 131 365 989.88 as approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2017.



Chief Executive Officer Vytautas Sinius



Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department Pranas Gedgaudas shall provide the additional information and is available on tel. +370 41 595 653