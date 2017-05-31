

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to more than a 5-week low of 141.76 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.2472 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 142.50 and 1.2530, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 5-day lows of 0.8739 and 1.2789 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8699 and 1.2857, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 140.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro and 1.26 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX