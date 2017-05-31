

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that it has a strong foundation for its next growth phase expected to start in 2018 with Cosentyx, Entresto, and other growth drivers such as Kisqali, as well as leading positions in the generics and eyecare divisions.



At the Meet Management investor event, the company highlighted the continued strong uptake of Cosentyx across its three indications and in multiple geographies, reflecting its best-in-class profile. Cosentyx is the only anti-IL17a approved in Psoriasis (PsO), Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) and Ankylosing ?Spondylitis (AS), with strong, sustained efficacy in a majority of patients even after 4 years in PsO, 3 years in PsA, and 2 years in AS.



The company also outlined the Sandoz strategy for profitable growth, both in the US and globally. Expansion of its leading global position in biosimilars will be a key growth driver, with five major biosimilar launches planned in the EU and US between now and 2020. Additional long-term growth is expected to come from building out the current base business into areas such as complex generics, value-added medicines, branded generics and OTC.



In Alcon, investors and analysts are able to get more insight into the eye care business. Alcon expects to return to long-term, sustainable growth with margins in line with industry peers.



As previously announced in January 2017, Novartis is conducting a strategic review of the Alcon Division exploring all options to maximize value for our shareholders. The review is on track and Novartis expects to provide a status update towards the end of 2017.



Separately, Sandoz, a Novartis division, said that the European Medicines Agency has accepted for regulatory review their Marketing Authorization Applications for biosimilars to AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab) and Janssen's Remicade (infliximab) both of which are used to treat immunological diseases.



Sandoz noted that it is seeking approval for biosimilar adalimumab and infliximab for use in all indications of their respective reference medicines.



