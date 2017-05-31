TGS: TGS announces its second Permian seismic project in 2017

ASKER, NORWAY (31 May 2017) - TGS announces its second Permian seismic project in 2017. The West Lindsey 3D multi-client seismic survey is located to the southwest of the previously announced West Kermit 3D. This new project will encompass a minimum of 190 square miles predominantly in Reeves County, TX.

The West Lindsey 3D will provide modern, high resolution 3D seismic data to an area that is seeing high interest from E&P companies. Strong potential exists in multiple zones from the Delaware sands through the prolific Wolfcamp, as well as deeper plays including the highly prospective Siluro-Devonian and Ordovician Ellenburger along the Grisham Arch.

Permitting on the survey has already commenced and data acquisition is expected to begin in Q3 2017. Preliminary data will be available in late Q4 2017 and final data available in early 2018. The data will be processed by TGS utilizing its modern land imaging technology to provide clients with greater reservoir understanding. The West Lindsey 3D is complemented by TGS' extensive geologic products database with data from over 430,000 wells and multiple interpretive products in the Permian Basin.

"With support from our clients, TGS is establishing a strong position in the Permian. The West Lindsey 3D, combined with the recently expanded West Kermit 3D are located in an exciting part of the basin where E&P companies are demanding modern 3D seismic data. When combined with our geological database and interpretive products we are well positioned to help our clients in their exploration and development activities in the Permian," commented Kristian Johansen, CEO for TGS.

This project is supported by industry funding.

Company Summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".

West Lindsey 2017 (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2109159/801410.pdf)



