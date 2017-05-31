Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN), a developer of tissue regeneration products and specialty cosmetics in dermatology and gynecology, announced today the launch of its topical women's health product, GYNrepair Cream in the European Union. GYNrepairCream contains a proprietary Cell Free Protein Complex (CFPC), including various proteins, such as collagen and fibronectin, and is perfume-free. It is specifically designed for use on the genital external mucosa to soothe the feeling of discomfort, twinges and dryness. GYNrepair Cream can be ordered at www.repair-a.com.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005864/en/

GYNrepair® Cream (Photo: Business Wire)

Approximately 10-15% of all women seeking gynecological help suffer from intimate discomfort, soreness and dryness that result from several conditions, including vestibulodynia, vulvodynia, pudendal nerve entrapment and persistent genital arousal disorder. Recommended treatment varies considerably from medications and creams to physical therapy, stress management and holistic approaches.

Elanix's commercialization strategy to expand the availability of GYNrepair Cream in the next 12 months, includes:

Consumer e-commerce platform hosted by its Swiss subsidiary, REPAIR-A, the newly available web portal will provide customers an easy to use, secure and discreet ordering experience.

hosted by its Swiss subsidiary, REPAIR-A, the newly available web portal will provide customers an easy to use, secure and discreet ordering experience. Distributors and wholesalers negotiations continue to market its CFPC -Creams more broadly in the EU and existing market, Switzerland.

negotiations continue to market its CFPC -Creams more broadly in the EU and existing market, Switzerland. Direct sales the cost-effectiveness of contracting direct sales personnel in select countries/regions is being evaluated.

"The launch of GYNrepair Cream in the EU and expansion of its availability in Switzerland via our dedicated website is a major milestone for Elanix, and the first in our commercialization expansion strategy for the product," stated Tomas Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies. "The feedback from women using GYNrepair Cream is overwhelmingly positive. Our new website provides women with an easily accessible platform to have GYNrepair Cream delivered to their homes. We are also developing a smartphone app to help with application adherence and one-click re-ordering option."

REPAIR-A is dedicated to the development and marketing of progenitor cell based CFPC Creams. Since its founding in 2007, REPAIR-A has marketed two CFPC Creams, based on 30 years of animal progenitor cell research and development that originated from Professor Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate. Elanix Biotechnologies acquired REPAIR-A in September 2016.

Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland with offices in Potsdam, Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com

Disclaimer Forward-looking statements:

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005864/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

Tel: +41 22 363 66 40

investor.relations@elanix-bt.com

or

Halsin Partners

Mike Sinclair

Tel: +44 (0)20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com