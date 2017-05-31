V22 Plc - Final Results

31 May 2017

V22 Plc ("V22" or the "Company"), the first publicly traded contemporary art collection and provider of affordable workspace for artists in London, announces audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2016.

CO-CHAIRPERSON'S STATEMENT

We are pleased to present V22's results for the year ended 31 December 2016, which was a year of much activity for your company. 2016 has been the third year of intensive work by our subsidiary V22 London Ltd ("V22 London") to replace the studio space on offer and restore the tenant roll and income after losing their Bermondsey premises earlier than expected in 2014. This is reflected in an impressive set of results, an increase in the tenant roll, and the acquisition of the first long lease (125 years) on a property in London.

These excellent results reflect both the revaluation of this long lease as well as the sale of part of an option on our Peckham/South Bermondsey premises. As reported in May 2016, in conjunction with entering into a lease agreement on the building, V22 accrued an interest entitling the Company to an option to acquire 30 per cent of the freehold interest in the building. During the period the Company sold 50 per cent of its option for a consideration of GBP £225,000 in cash. The remaining 50 per cent is still held by the Company.

HIGHLIGHTS

Pre tax profit/(loss) of GBP £893,437 (2015: GBP £(34,039));

Net cash inflow from operations of GBP £396,674 (2015: GBP £185,063);

Year end net cash GBP £63,946 (2015: GBP £36,984);

Net asset value per share is 3.776p (2015: 0.940p); and

Net asset value per share including the art valuation is 7.306p (2015: 4.494p).

V22 London has become a recognised studio provider in the sector and is part of the Specialist Assistance Team providing information on Workspace to the Mayor's Regeneration Funds and a member of the Greater London Authority (GLA) taskforce for the future of sustainable workspace in London.

From another very busy year many positive developments have emerged and we look forward to the next phase of growing V22 together. As ever, for their support in this endeavour, we would like to thank our artists, shareholders, staff, business partners, advisers, friends and supporters.

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Directors present their strategic report for the year ended 31 December 2016.

ART PORTFOLIO

Our next independent valuation is scheduled for 31 December 2017 and so in order to assess the value of the art portfolio, the Directors have used the independent valuation as at 31 December 2015 of GBP 1,670,429. The Directors believe this represents a conservative estimate given that so many of our artists continue to excel in their careers.

Since the collection started in September 2006, V22 has invested GBP £362,872 cash and GBP £195,309 equity in the collection. The independent valuation, as at 31 December 2015, estimated the works to be worth GBP £1,670,429 - an uplift of GBP £1,112,248 since the start of the collection, a gain of almost 200%.

As the past three years have focussed on the strengthening of the property portfolio, the collection has not grown as much as in previous years. However, we look forward to starting our exhibitions programme again in 2017 and working to grow the art portfolio apace.

We are delighted that one of our artists: Phyllida Barlow will be representing Britain at the 2017 Venice Biennale. This is one of the highest honours for an artist, and we are very proud that she is receiving the acclaim she so richly deserves.

MANAGEMENT: V22 London Limited

2016 was a year of much activity for our subsidiary. The Directors believe that V22 London have contributed to an excellent set of results which reflect the hard work of the management team and staff throughout the year. V22 London continues to manage the promotion of V22 plc's (parent company) art collection locally and internationally and develop the ancillary revenues to fund its costs.

V22 London's operating profit was GBP £580,321 (2015: loss £9,996), which is largely due to a gain on revaluation of investment property. The operating cashflow improved from GBP £150,396 to GBP £208,176 in 2016.

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

V22 London now runs eight buildings across London on a range of terms and has diversified the way it invests in property both in the short and the long term.

As predicted, the fit out of V22 London's Hackney Wick premises was completed in May 2016 and the space was almost fully let on pre-bookings by the time it opened.

Also on time was V22 London's purchase of a 125-year lease on Louise House, Forest Hill in May 2016. V22 won the tender for this property in 2013 with a commitment to raise funds to bring the building back into use and occupation as an art and community centre. In partnership with V22 Foundation, V22 London undertook extensive repair and landscaping works to the property. A long sub lease of 123 years for the rear of the building was granted to V22 Foundation as an exhibition and community space to complement the studios in the main house. V22 have thus achieved the aims and objectives of the landowners - London Borough of Lewisham - when they marketed the property via tender. The revaluation reflects the rent which would be obtainable if V22 London marketed the property without the subsidy they offer to artists as a studio provider.

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

V22 London continued to manage its original Dalston building with a full waiting list; as well as properties in Forest Hill, Lewisham Town Centre (vacated after the year end), Homerton (vacated before the year end), Hackney Wick, Peckham and South Bermondsey (vacated before the year end). V22 London has also agreed to manage the studio provision on behalf of V22 Foundation in the Forest Hill Library which it has been running, with community partners, as a community library since October 2016. The library is next door to our Louise House premises.

V22 London has become a recognised studio provider in the sector and is part of the Specialist Assistance Team providing information on Workspace to the Mayor's Regeneration Funds and a member of the GLA taskforce for the future of sustainable workspace in London.

SOCIAL IMPACT / CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

As a recognised Social Impact company and founding member of the Social Stock Exchange, we believe that V22 fulfils its social impact targets successfully. V22 is proud to have been shortlisted for Social Impact Company of the Year at the Annual Small Cap Awards 2016.

To fund the purchase of the long lease on The priory, Orpington, V22 London is proud to have been successful in their application to the Arts Impact Fund for a loan. The Arts Impact Fund is an initiative set up by NESTA - The National Endowment for Science, Technology and the Arts - to demonstrate the potential and impact of social investment in the arts through loan finance to selected organisations.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES



Meeting Planned Occupation Targets

As V22 London takes on more premises, these are under quite tight deadlines to achieve occupation targets in order to ensure a smooth cash flow. V22 London has good links to colleges, studio advertisement placements and many studios are let by word of mouth. V22 London's management team believe that should delays happen their duration would not be extensive. In the worst case, V22 could fund the cash flow shortfall by selling works of art from the collection.

Shortage of Suitable Premises

Artists on low incomes cannot compete with rising property prices, especially in London. In the current market, the majority of studio buildings traditionally available to artists are on leasehold and, having played a major role in regeneration, artists' workspaces have been squeezed out of many inner-city areas.

V22 London is part of a think tank set up by the Mayor of London and the Greater London Authority to address the problem of sustainability in studio provision. There is good political will to support sustainable solutions to the problem and all concerned are working toward building affordable creative workspace into future planning and property strategies for the GLA and local councils alike. V22 London's strategy to purchase longer term leases and freeholds will enable studio provision for the long term. Instead of being a victim, along with the artists, of regeneration, both long term aspirations will benefit.

Selection of Art

The success of V22 in part depends on the selection of Artworks which will appreciate in value over time. Selection is critical and is dependent on the board's ability to identify suitable Artworks at a beneficial price. The market is price sensitive. The risk is mitigated by investing in a large and varied Collection.

POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

Since the year end V22 London has entered into its agreed lease on premises in Shoreditch EC2, in the heart of tech city, for an initial term of 10 years. V22 London was selected by being one of Hackney Council's approved affordable workspace providers. This element of the development is safeguarded for affordable workspace and will host creative entrepreneurs and businesses, freelancers, start-ups, and social enterprises. The rental prices, although significantly cheaper than the surrounding area, will be prohibitive for most artists, however we are creating a showroom in the space which all of our tenants can book in order to present work to collectors, present new ideas and products or show new developments in their practise. We believe that as affordable workspace is forced out of central London, innovative shared solutions such as these will enable our city to retain its rich cultural economy, and our key stakeholders to retain space for creative practises.

V22 was pleased to be named the preferred bidder for a 125 year lease of The Priory, Orpington and neighbouring library premises in Orpington on the Kent London border. With a history of more than 700 years, the Priory is one of only a few rectories dating from before the Reformation. The length of the lease at The Priory means we can put in place another long term sustainable art and community centre.

V22 is also in advanced negotiations with the Greater London Authority and The Silvertown Partnership for an exciting containerised project in the Royal Docks which will house affordable artist's studios and creative workspace on an interesting development site. To enable the input of external investment we have set up a new Group company - V22 Silvertown Studios Ltd - of which V22 London Ltd owns 36% and V22 plc 15%.

FUTURE STRATEGY

We believe that the artists' studio is a critical element of the business and an important factor in accelerating the long term growth and financial stability of V22. This financial stability enables us to not only cover the costs of acquiring and holding the art collection and our market listing, but having so many artists around us and supporting their practise through affordable studio provision also significantly widens our audience and our knowledge of the contemporary art market. We believe that it is also one of the most valuable contributions we can make to the production and exhibition of contemporary art in a competitive property market.

Currently artists' studios are under threat in central London with rising property prices and there has been interest in the press and much political will to find long term solutions to the problem. V22 believes that through self-reliance, the support of local government and the leveraging of various sources of funding, organisations can secure affordable, high quality space for artists both for the long and the short term.

Thus we are delighted by V22 London's developments in the property sphere. We believe that a property portfolio consisting of longer lease properties complements our art portfolio and contribute to the two main career needs of artists: stable production centres for making their work and reputable collections to house their art. V22 has a unique business model and we feel we have proved that it has enormous potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Geoff Hunt - Director

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016 2016 2015 £ £ TURNOVER 1,244,639 822,314 Cost of sales (950,670) (621,940) GROSS PROFIT 293,969 200,374 Administration expenses (351,545) (229,722) Other operating income 620,981 - OPERATINGPROFIT/(LOSS) 563,405 (29,348) Gain on disposal of investments 225,000 - Value adjustment on investments 225,000 - Other interest receivable and similar income 11 - Interest payable and similar charges (6,639) (4,691) PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION 1,006,777 (34,039) Tax on profit/(loss) (113,340) (6,336) PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 893,437 (40,375) Other comprehensive income - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 893,437 (40,375) PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE - basic 2.846p (0.13)p All amounts relate to continuing operations and are wholly attributable to the equity holders of the company.

GROUP BALANCE SHEET 31 December 2016 2016 2015 £ £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Tangible assets 231,240 179,232 Investment property 800,000 - Investments 225,000 - 1,256,240 179,232 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 143,144 80,114 Trade investments 558,181 558,181 Cash at bank and in hand 63,946 36,984 765,271 675,279 CREDITORS: Amounts falling due within one year 608,791 495,666 NET CURRENT ASSETS 156,480 179,613 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,412,720 358,845 CREDITORS: Amounts falling due after more than one year (114,902) (56,784) PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES (108,331) (7,811) NET ASSETS 1,189,487 294,250 CAPITAL AND RESERVES ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Called up share capital 6,650 6,629 Share premium account 713,289 711,510 Profit and loss account 469,548 (423,889) SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 1,189,487 294,250

The financial information set out in this announcement does not constitute statutory accounts. This financial information has been extracted from the audited full accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December, 2016. The Group does not declare a dividend for the period.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

