KamaGames Marks the 7th Anniversary of its Flagship Title Pokerist With Continued Strong Global Growth

Global developers and publishers of social casino games for mobile platforms the KamaGames Group, today announced another very successful year as they begin the company's 7th Anniversary celebrations.

In a year that has seen overall growth across the industry, as well as new entrants into the space, KamaGames has continued to grow through a combination of strategic partnerships, a strong recruitment drive, the launch of several new products and the expansion into a number of emerging markets.

Daniel Kashti, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer at KamaGames said "It's been a great year in a very competitive landscape and to see 40%+ growth in revenue year on year is great testament to the quality of our portfolio and everyone's hard work on daily basis. Pokerist, which is now marking its 7th anniversary, continues to show growth and is performing extremely well in terms of keeping existing and new players engaged and excited through its constant evolution.

We are very proud of what we have achieved this year but we wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of our partners and of course our millions of players around the world. As we look to the next 12 months, we are going to continue to provide the most realistic, exciting and fairest gaming experience through boosting our gaming offering by deepening the playing experience of our current games as well as introducing new games and new gaming experiences on new and emerging technology platforms. We are positive that players are going to be as passionate about our new titles being launched later this year as they are with Pokerist, Blackjackist, Roulettist and Baccarist".

2016/17 also saw the announcement of a number of key partnerships for KamaGames such as Viber, the expansion of existing partnerships such as with Tango Messaging Service, and the relaunch of the existing titles on the Amazon and Samsung Smart TV platforms.

As well as strong economic growth across the KamaGames group, the company's portfolio of titles have also seen considerable growth over the past 12 months. An increase in the number of new players joining the KamaGames tables has contributed to the number of chips played doubling from last year. There was also an increase of over 740 million additional hands of poker be played compared to 2016.

The number of average concurrent players also grew by an impressive 30% helped largely be the introduction of 2 new titles, Baccarist and Omaha, and the addition of a host of new features across the portfolio including Pro Tables, Leader boards, unlockable achievements and the hugely popular tournaments that now sees around 500,000 players taking part every month.

Looking to the next 12 months, KamaGames will begin its next phase of global growth which will see a focus on growing the existing install base in Asia via establishing a stronger presence in the region and forging partnerships with key distributors in South East Asia and India. As well as a significant portfolio wide update coming in the next few weeks, several new titles are expected to launch before the end of the year as well as further details being announced on new platform technology such as VR, AR and HTML 5.

