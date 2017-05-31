

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Wednesday even as broad measures of Chinese manufacturing and services activity pointed to sustained growth.



China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in unchanged at 51.2 in May versus forecasts for a slight decline to 51.0 while the official non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 from 54.0 in April.



The Japanese economy also started the second quarter on a strong footing, with industrial output rebounding in April after dipping into contraction a month ago.



Closer home, the closely watched U.K. GfK consumer confidence index increased two points in May to minus five, representing a four-month high, although pessimists still outnumber optimists.



Another report from the British Retail Consortium revealed that shop prices in the United Kingdom deflated 0.4 percent from a year earlier in May, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent but up from -0.5 percent in April.



Investors await Eurozone inflation numbers and Brazil's central-bank decision later in the day for further direction.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed and the British pound fell after a new poll found U.K. Conservatives could fall short of overall majority in next month's national election.



Oil prices eased and the dollar index remained under pressure while gold moved away from one-month high hit in the previous session.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in prepared remarks Tuesday that interest rates may need to be raised again from the current level but the lack of progress towards the Fed's inflation target is a reason for concern.



U.S. stocks fell overnight while Treasury prices rose as investors digested mixed economic readings and awaited Friday's jobs report. The Dow slid 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped around 0.1 percent each.



European stocks extended declines for the fourth day on Tuesday as fresh political worries surrounding Britain, Italy and Greece as well as mounting tensions between North Korea and the West sapped investors' appetite for risk.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent, marking a fourth straight session of losses. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.3 percent.



