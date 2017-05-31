As of 31 May 2017, the total number of shares in Betsson AB (publ) (the "Company") amounts to 288,986,476 shares, divided into 32,520,000 shares of series A, 244,311,460 shares of series B and 12,155,016 shares of series C. The total number of votes in the Company as of 31 May 2017 amounts to 581,666,476.



The reason for this increase in number of shares and votes is a share split (2:1) resolved by the Annual General Meeting held on May 11th, 2017, which is part of the Company's resolution to carry out an automatic share redemption scheme. The number of shares and votes will be restored after the redemption is completed in June 2017.



For more information regarding the redemption scheme please refer to the Company's website, www.betssonab.com.



For further information, please contact: Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO and President Betsson AB +46 (0)8 506 403 00



Pia Rosin, VP Corporate Communication Betsson AB +46 (0)73 600 85 00, pia.rosin@betssonab.com



This information is information that Betsson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 CET on May 31st 2017.



