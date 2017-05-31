Ericsson: Increase in total number of shares and votes in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) confirms that as of May 31, 2017, the company's share capital amounts to SEK 16,670,758,678 and the total number of shares is 3,334,151,735; of which 261,755,983 are shares of series A and 3,072,395,752 are shares of series B. The total number of votes is 568,995,558.2, of which the series A shares represent 261,755,983 votes and the series B shares represent 307,239,575.2 votes.

The increase in the number of shares and votes is a result of the company's recent issue of 3,000,000 shares of series C, shares which have subsequently been repurchased by the company and converted into shares of series B, by virtue of a conversion clause in the articles of association. This is in accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting 2017 to expand the treasury stock as part of the financing of Ericsson's Long-Term Variable Compensation Program (LTV) 2017. The company currently holds 58,382,336 shares as treasury stock.

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/).

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on May 31 2017.





