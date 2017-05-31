Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

Schibsted ASA has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a fixed income investor presentation in Oslo and a global investor call on 6 June 2017. Senior unsecured bond issues with maturities of up to 7 years may follow subject to market conditions. Use of proceeds will be for general corporate purposes and partly refinance the fully financed acquisition of the shares in OLX Brazil and Yapo.cl as announced on 11 May 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Jo Christian Steigedal, Head of IR. Tel + 47 415 08 733, email jcs@schibsted.no

Catharina Thorenfeldt, Group Treasurer. Tel +47 916 86 692, email: catharina.thorenfeldt@schibsted.no

Oslo, 31 May 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

Head of IR

