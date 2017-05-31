Esperite N.V.: ESPERITE (ESP) Q1 consolidated revenue higher compared to budget

EBITDA improved compared to budget as a result of cost control

Zutphen, the Netherlands - 31 May 2017

Market Update Q1 2017

The Q1 actual consolidated revenue of Esperite was higher compared to budget. EBITDA for the same period also improved compared to budget as a result of cost control.

CryoSave revenue was 6% higher compared to budget mainly due to changed country mix. The number of samples stored was in line with budget and the average price was higher compared to budget. Operating expenses were much lower compared to budget. As a result EBITDA for CryoSave sharply improved compared to budget.

Genoma sales were 12% higher compared to budget. However the margin was lower compared to budget due to higher cost of sales. Operating expenses were in line with budget. As a result EBITDA for Genoma was lower compared to budget.

The executive management of Esperite N.V. has a firm believe that the recent liquidation affecting one of its subsidiaries, Genoma SA, will not affect the ability of the Group to continue its predictive medicine activities and expects that the consequences for the business will be limited.

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE Group (www.esperite.com), listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris (ticker: ESP), established in 2000, is the leading international company in regenerative and predictive medicine, operational in almost 40 countries with a network of 6'000 clinics worldwide. ESPERITE serves clients in its state-of-the-art lab facilities in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Dubai, South Africa and Portugal.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Mr. Frédéric Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir@esperite.com or visit the website at www.esperite.com.

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Q1 2017 trading update (http://hugin.info/143308/R/2108721/801423.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Esperite N.V. via Globenewswire

