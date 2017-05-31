

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss UBS consumption indicator for April is due to be released in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. The indicator showed a score of 1.5 points in April.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While the Swiss franc rose against the euro and the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 1:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0897 against the euro, 1.2489 against the pound, 0.9759 against the U.S. dollar and 113.66 against the yen.



