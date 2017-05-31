

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for April in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. Sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, up from 0.1 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar, the yen ad the Swiss franc.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8725 against the pound, 1.0897 against the Swiss franc, 1.1166 against the U.S. dollar and 123.88 against the yen.



