

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 1.0489 against the Australian dollar and nearly a 3-month high of 0.7118 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0517 and 0.7096, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi advanced to near 3-week highs of 1.5699 and 78.96 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5759 and 78.64, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.03 against the aussie, 0.72 against the greenback, 1.53 against the euro and 81.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX