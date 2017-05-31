

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German retail giant Metro AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported that its profit from continuing operations for the second-quarter increased to 21 million euros or 0.06 euros per share from 8 million euros or 0.03 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Profit attributable to the shareholders for the quarter was 131 million euros or 0.40 euros per share, compared to a loss of 65 million euros or 0.20 euros per share in the prior year.



Adjusted for special items after renewed depreciation/amortization in accordance with IFRS 5, earnings per share stood at 0.07 euros, compared to loss per share of 0.18 euros in the previous year.



Quarterly sales for the quarter were 5.258 billion euros, compared to 5.259 billion euros last year.



Despite negative calendar effects, like-for-like sales of METRO Cash & Carry exceeded the previous year's level by 0.1% in the second-quarter 2016/17; sales increased by 5.4% (in local currency: +2.6%) Due also to the calendar effect, like-for-like sales at Real declined by 5.4%.



For financial year 2016/17, the company expects a slight increase in overall sales from continuing operations, despite the persistently challenging economic environment. It expects like-for-like sales from continuing operations to trend slightly higher again.



The company expects annual EBIT before special items from continuing operations to increase slightly compared with the figure of 466 million euros for financial year 2015/16.



The forecast is based on currency-adjusted figures. In addition, it is based on the assumption of a continuously complex geopolitical situation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX