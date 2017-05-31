Technavio analysts forecast the global gesture recognition for mobile devices marketto grow to USD 6,647.46 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 61% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global gesture recognition for mobile devices market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the technology (2D gesture recognition and 3D gesture recognition), product (smartphones, portable PCs, and tablets), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

Gesture recognition involves the generation and capture of an individual's gesture using a camera. This technology has reduced the effort required for interaction with devices and has increased the user experience of smartphones, remotes, and other electronic devices.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global gesture recognition for mobile devices market:

Processor manufacturers incorporating gesture recognition

Growth in the consumer electronics market

Emergence of gestures as new medium of communication with machines

Processor manufacturers incorporating gesture recognition

Leading processor manufacturers such as Qualcomm, Microchip, and Texas Instruments have been focusing on the development of new processors that support gesture recognition technology. Processor manufacturers are also engaging in collaborations with gesture recognition companies to facilitate the smoother integration of gesture recognition technology in their processors.

"With the advent of technologies such as Intel's RealSense, gesture recognition is likely to penetrate into smartphones, tablets, and other devices during the forecast periodsays Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for human-machine interface research.

Growth in the consumer electronics market

The growing demand for devices such as smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles is paving the way for numerous technological advances, increased functionalities, and decreased prices. Smartphones are witnessing impressive growth rates despite market saturation. There is a huge potential for smartphone sales in India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, and other emerging economies. Tablets and laptops also have a substantial share in the market due to the rising tech requirements of consumers. The consumers often opt for devices which are integrated with advanced technologies such as gesture recognition, thereby boosting the market growth.

Emergence of gestures as new medium of communication with machines

"Innovative technologies in PCs is very attractive to the users, and gesture recognition is one of those technologies that has gained acceptance not only in PCs but also in mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and portable PCssays Chetan.

When combined with augmented reality (AR), gesture recognition technology proves to be highly useful for graphic designers, artists, engineers, and other parties that are involved in designing. The combination of AR and gesture recognition not only facilitates better 3D visualization of designs but also eases the interaction between 3D computer designs and designers.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006181/en/

