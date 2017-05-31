AIM and Media Release

31 May 2017

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources") advises that it has today received the following notification.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited ("WHSP") has notified the company that its interest in Base Resources' total shares on issue has decreased from 17.49% to 5.45%. WHSP has notified that it has a relevant interest in all shares in which Hunter Hall International Limited ("HHL") has a relevant interest, by virtue of WHSP having voting power of more than 20% in HHL. The decrease of WHSP's interest in the company consisted of the disposal by HHL of 80,843,293.00 shares during April and May 2017 at A$0.28 per share, and a reduction of 8,510,605 shares due to a change in associates for HHL.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

CORPORATE PROFILE



Directors

Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)

Tim Carstens (Managing Director)

Colin Bwye (Executive Director)

Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)

Michael Anderson (Non-Executive Director)

Michael Stirzaker (Non-Executive Director)

Malcolm Macpherson (Non-Executive Director)



Company Secretary

Chadwick Poletti



NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKERS

RFC Ambrian Limited

As Nominated Adviser:

Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

As Joint Broker:

Jonathan Williams

Phone: +44 20 3440 6800



Numis Securities Limited

As Joint Broker:

John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam

Phone: +44 20 7260 1000



SHARE REGISTRY: ASX

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Enquiries: 1300 850 505 / +61 (3) 9415 4000

www.computershare.com.au



SHARE REGISTRY: AIM

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ

Enquiries: +44 (0) 870 702 0003

www.computershare.co.uk



AUSTRALIAN MEDIA RELATIONS

Cannings Purple

Annette Ellis / Andrew Rowell

Email: aellis@canningspurple.com.au /

arowell@canningspurple.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 6314 6300



UK MEDIA RELATIONS

Tavistock Communications

Jos Simson / Emily Fenton

Phone: +44 (0) 207 920 3150



KENYA MEDIA RELATIONS

Africapractice (East Africa)

Evelyn Njoroge / James Njuguna/Joan Kimani

Phone: +254 (0)20 239 6899

Email: jkimani@africapractice.com



PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912