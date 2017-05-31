

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.3449 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3458.



Against the yen, the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie advanced to 82.62, 1.5018 and 1.0018 from yesterday's closing quotes of 82.33, 1.5055 and 1.0047, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.32 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.47 against the euro and 0.99 against the aussie.



