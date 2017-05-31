

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online trading company IG Group (IGG.L) reported that its revenue for the fourth-quarter was higher than in the same quarter a year ago. The Company expects to report full year revenue around 7% higher than in the prior year.



Total operating expenses in the second half of the year are expected to be at around the same level as reported for the first half. This includes a rebate from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme relating to prior years.



Full year profit before tax and earnings are expected to be modestly ahead of prior year.



The financial results for the year ended 31 May 2017 will be announced on Tuesday 18 July 2017.



