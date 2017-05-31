

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Today's Daily Dose brings you news about the first generic Strattera for the treatment of ADHD; marketing clearance of Intuitive Surgical's new da Vinci X Surgical System; the spike in stock price of Albireo; leadership changes at MannKind and a new once-daily option for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.



Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) rose 14% on Tuesday, following completion of its $51.9 million public offering including exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.



The Company's lead product candidate A4250 is all set to enter phase III study in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in the second half of 2017.



Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis is a disorder that causes progressive liver disease, which typically leads to liver failure. (Source: Genetics Home Reference).



In a recently completed open label Phase 2 clinical trial in children with cholestatic liver diseases, most patients showed both an improvement in pruritus (severe itching) across multiple scales and a reduction in serum bile acid levels after four weeks of treatment with A4250.



ALBO closed Tuesday's trading at $20.44, up 14.00%.



The FDA has approved the first generic versions of Strattera to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in pediatric and adult patients.



Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited are the companies that have been given the go-ahead to market generic versions of Strattera in multiple strengths.



Strattera, developed by Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), recorded sales of $854.7 million in 2016.



LLY closed Tuesday's trading at $78.35, up 0.38%.



GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) has closed its underwritten public offering of 8.05 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.50 per share, including exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.



The aggregate gross proceeds to GlycoMimetics from the offering were approximately $92.6 million.



Read our Company Spotlight column to know more about GlycoMimetics.



GLYC closed Tuesday's trading at $13.42, up 3.23%. In after-hours, the stock was up another 2.83% to $13.80.



Intuitive Surgical Inc.'s (ISRG) new da Vinci X Surgical System has been cleared by the FDA. It received the CE Mark last month.



The da Vinci X System will provide surgeons and hospitals with access to some of the most advanced robotic-assisted surgery technology at a lower cost. The da Vinci X System is expected to be available for sale in the U.S. later this year.



ISRG closed Tuesday's trading at $914.43, up 0.45%.



MannKind Corp. (MNKD) announced the appointment of Michael Castagna as its Chief Executive Officer effective May 25, 2017.



Castagna replaced Matthew Pfeffer, who served as both CEO and Chief Financial Officer since January 2016 and as CFO from 2008 to 2016.



Pfeffer will continue with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of July 2017 in order to facilitate an orderly transition, noted MannKind.



Meanwhile, Rose Alinaya, currently the company's Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer, has been named Acting Chief Financial Officer until a permanent CFO is appointed.



MNKD closed Tuesday's trading at $1.65, up 8.55%.



The FDA has approved Merck's (MRK) ISENTRESS HD, a new 1200 mg once-daily dose, as a new once-daily option, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in appropriate patients.



ISENTRESS HD is to be administered orally as two 600 mg film-coated tablets with or without food, in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults, and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg, who are treatment-naïve or whose virus has been suppressed on an initial regimen of ISENTRESS 400 mg given twice daily.



Merck anticipates ISENTRESS HD to be available in pharmacies in approximately four weeks, and its price will be the same as ISENTRESS twice daily.



MRK closed Tuesday's trading at $64.88, down 0.06%.



