Caverion to Provide Total Technical Solutions for a Sheltered Housing Facility in Turku Finland

Caverion and Jatke Länsi-Suomi Oy have made a contract for the design and delivery of Total Technical Solutions for the Kulkurin Valssi sheltered housing facility in Turku. The former retail property will be renovated and converted into a care unit under the turnkey contract.

The contract is worth approximately EUR4.6million to Caverion. Jatke will operate as the principal contractor, and the developer is Turun Palvelutilat Oy.

Caverion will design and implement all of the building systems for the sheltered housing facility: Heating and Sanitation, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Cooling, Electricity, Information and Communication services, Security and Safety, Automation, and sprinkler-based fire suppression.

"We have positive experiences of working with Caverion and we share the goal of making this site a well designed and well executed delivery. During the design phase, we identified good solutions that will promote the progress of work. We consider it beneficial for the construction contractor to be involved in designing the building systems, as the technical aspects of the building will be given more thorough consideration," says Petri Mäkitalo, "Production Director at Jatke Länsi-Suomi Oy.

"Building systems and solutions enable the desired conditions to be assured for real estate users, while also affecting the building's energy efficiency. The building will be a sheltered housing facility, so there are stringent requirements on the indoor conditions and we have paid special attention to the life cycles, maintainability and usability of the selected systems and equipment. When the building is refurbished, renewable systems will be used to improve its energy efficiency," says Ville Tamminen, Head of division Finland of Caverion.

Kulkurin Valssi is a 24-hour care unit belonging to the City of Turku's elderly services. The five-storey building has a gross floor area of 10,442 square metres, and it will incorporate the sheltered housing facility's 8 group homes, a total of 118 residential places and additional commercial premises. Design began in January and demolition work commenced at the beginning of May. The sheltered housing facility is due to be completed in spring 2019.

