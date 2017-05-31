

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales decreased unexpectedly at the start of the second quarter, preliminary figures from Deststis showed Wednesday.



Retail sales fell a price-adjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 2.9 rise in March, which was revised up from a 2.3 percent gain reported earlier.



Meanwhile, economists had expected a 2.2 percent climb for April.



Retail turnover of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods dropped 5.3 percent, while turnover of food, beverages and tobacco grew by 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.2 percent from March, when it rose by 0.2 percent. In contrast, it was forecast to increase by 0.3 percent.



