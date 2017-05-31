Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Result of Meeting PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 31-May-2017 / 08:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Results of Extraordinary General Meeting* 31 May 2017 NCSP Group(LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby reports the results of the Extraordinary general meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders dated 26 May 2017. 1. Quorum of the meeting 1.1. Total number of shares in PJSC NCSP share capital: 19 259 815 400. 1.2. Total number of shares eligible to vote at the meeting: 18 996 903 089 (100%). 1.3. Total number of shares belonging to shareholders registered by the tabulation commission at the commencement of the meeting: 16 037 695 942 (84.4226%). 1.4. The quorum is present, the meeting is qualified to vote on the agenda. 2. Agenda of the meeting 2.1. Early termination of powers of PJSC NCSP Board of Directors. 2.2. Election of PJSC NCSP Board of Directors. 3. Resolutions of the meeting 3.1. No resolutions were passes by the meeting with 72.8571% of the votes cast «against» on the first item of the agenda. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: ROM TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4247 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 578913 31-May-2017

