Based on preliminary unaudited results Company's sales over first three months of 2017 amounted to 27.8 million EUR, or 1.7 times more compared to a year ago. (Sales over first three months in 2016 were 16.7 million EUR).



Company's net profit amounted to 1 million EUR over first three months of 2017 or 2.8 times more compared with a 0.56 million EUR loss accounted over first three months of 2016.



Vilija Milaseviciute Economics and finance director Phone: +370 441 55 102



