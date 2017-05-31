LexisNexis® Expands Media Intelligence Portfolio with LexisNexis® Media Contacts Solution

NEW YORK, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --LexisNexis®-a leading provider of content and technology solutions- today unveils LexisNexis® Media Contacts Solution. LexisNexis Media Contacts Solution (powered by Agility PR Solutions) is a global media contacts database covering almost 800,000 contacts in over 200 countries. This powerful, yet easy-to-use solution allows users to identify relevant journalists and influential experts to pitch their stories to.

LexisNexis Media Contacts Solution further strengthens the LexisNexis® portfolio of products designed to help companies monitor, analyze, and enhance their presence in the media. In addition to continually enhancing LexisNexis Newsdesk®, the company's flagship media monitoring and analytics platform, LexisNexis has been actively growing their suite of media intelligence solutions, with this launch signifying the most recent development.

"The launch of LexisNexis Media Contacts Solution is an important milestone in the evolution of our media intelligence offering. We are committed to meeting the dynamically growing needs of our PR/Communications clients, and the addition of LexisNexis Media Contacts Solution is an exciting piece of this initiative," saidSteve Anderson, General Manager Media Intelligence, LexisNexis.

LexisNexis Media Contacts Solution contains high quality, reliable global contact data in a simple, yet powerful database tool. Contact LexisNexis for more information about this product.

About LexisNexis®Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis®and Nexis®services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organizations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

About LexisNexis®Business Insight Solutions

LexisNexis Business Insight Solutions (BIS) is a business unit within LexisNexis®Legal & Professional serving companies and organizations across the globe, offering premier news, corporate information and public records through a portfolio of solutions, including the flagship media intelligence platform, LexisNexis Newsdesk®. This unique combination of market-leading content and innovative technology helps business professionals make more insightful decisions by offering them quick and easy access to the latest news, facts and insights regarding their brand, clients, prospects, competitors, suppliers and industry trends.

