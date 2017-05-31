New global brand campaign celebrates the transformative power of music; also announces new limited-edition speakers

Today, Ultimate Ears launched "Bring Music To Life," a new global brand campaign that celebrates the transformative power of music. In collaboration with internationally renowned graffiti duo Bicicleta Sem Freio, the campaign brings together music and art to showcase the technology that Ultimate Ears fans love about their award-winning, wireless Bluetooth speakers: 360-degree immersive sound, seriously waterproof and virtually indestructible. With a pinstripe suit-wearing octopus drummer, a rad sea monster and a boxing panther, Bicicleta Sem Freio brings each innovative feature to life in three original illustrations that are as irreverent, bold and creative as the Ultimate Ears brand.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005297/en/

Ultimate Ears x Bicicleta Sem Freio: 360-degree sound (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tweet now: Bring music to life with graffiti artists Bicicleta Sem Freio x @UltimateEars: www.ultimateears.com/bring-music-to-life

"Music has the power to enhance, energize and connect people, and you feel this whenever you turn the speaker on," said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. "The belief that you can spontaneously transform any moment with music anytime, anywhere is at the heart of every experience from Ultimate Ears. We don't just make speakers, we bring music to life."

This global campaign kicks off with three videos and digital advertising featuring artwork by Bicicleta Sem Freio, followed by a phased rollout of a new logo and more eco-friendly packaging.

New limited-edition Second Street Collection

Since 2013, Ultimate Ears has collaborated with artists and musicians to bring music to life with our limited-edition speakers. Our newest limited-edition Second Street Collection joins a gallery of more than 50 designs from creative minds such as the GRAMMY Award® winning electronic dance music producer Skrillex, contemporary paper sculptor Jen Stark and legendary street artist Kenny Scharf, as well as other limited editions inspired by music, art and design trends.

The Second Street Collection will launch globally with eight new patterns and colors for Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 and Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM.

Cityscape and Urban Zebra showcase bold geometrics and stark, graphic patterns in neutral tones inspired by the monolithic structures in the urban landscape.

After Hours and Marina embody a classic palette of red and blue turned up to an electrifying intensity.

Midnight Garden, Stone, Cashmere and Lilac feature soft, warm and vaguely luminous tones inspired by the hazy light of spring.

Pricing and Availability

The Second Street Collection from Ultimate Ears is expected to be available in select countries globally beginning in June 2017 for suggested retail prices of $199.99 for BOOM 2 and $299.99 for MEGABOOM. Pattern and color availability will vary by country. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

About Bicicleta Sem Freio

Bicicleta Sem Freio ("Bicycle Without Brakes") is internationally famed illustrator and muralist Brazilian duo, Douglas de Castro and Renato Perreira. Inspired by rock posters, Bicicleta Sem Freio was founded in Brazil in 2005 and became internationally famous for their hand drawn illustrations and large-scale public artworks around the world with the collective Justkids. Bicicleta Sem Freio's work can be seen in major cities around the globe, including London, Berlin, Miami, Las Vegas, Montreal and Los Angeles. Their sophistication is revealed by the layers of ideas they picture and references they suggest, showcasing pop iconography and an unexpected juxtaposition of tropical rock 'n' roll and provocative imagery.

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company's website at www.ultimateears.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005297/en/

Contacts:

Ultimate Ears

Audrey Tang

510-713-4094

audrey_tang@ultimateears.com