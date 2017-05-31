Powerful, Intelligent Indoor Security Camera Joins Lineup of Top-Rated, Award-Winning Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cameras

Nest Labs, Inc. (www.nest.com), architect of the thoughtful home, today announced the Nest Cam IQ indoor security camera, offering best-in-class imaging and intelligent features to serve up the most important, actionable information like knowing your child arrived home safely, or that there's a stranger in your home - so you can spend more time living your life, and less time managing your security.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005299/en/

Nest Cam IQ (Photo: Business Wire)

Instead of just showing you what's happening, Nest Cam IQ is smart enough to differentiate between a person and your cat and can alert you accordingly with no subscription required. When it detects a person, it can send a person alert to your phone and will automatically zoom in on and track the person in the frame so you can get better information about who they are and what they're doing. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can even get personalized alerts based on who is in the house (e.g. the name of a family member, the dog sitter or a stranger).

"When designing Nest Cam IQ, we focused on what we've learned from our customers, which is that people don't want more information, they want insights," said Matt Rogers, Nest co-founder and chief product officer. "So we combined intelligence with excellent image and sound quality to deliver the insights customers need, at the right time. These insights can range from telling you the kids are home from school to sending an alert if an unfamiliar person is in the living room."

The Nest Cam IQ customer experience starts with a strong foundation of hardware and software:

High-Quality Video. A unique combination of premium hardware, advanced software, and a great app experience. Nest Cam IQ uses a 4K image sensor (8 Megapixels), 12x digital zoom and enhance, and high dynamic range (HDR) imaging to make sure you won't miss key details. With two powerful 940 nm infrared LEDs, Night Vision evenly illuminates the scene, even when it's dark and without a red glow.

A unique combination of premium hardware, advanced software, and a great app experience. Nest Cam IQ uses a 4K image sensor (8 Megapixels), 12x digital zoom and enhance, and high dynamic range (HDR) imaging to make sure you won't miss key details. With two powerful 940 nm infrared LEDs, Night Vision evenly illuminates the scene, even when it's dark and without a red glow. HD Talk Listen Audio. Nest Cam IQ's speakers are 7x more powerful than the original Nest Cam and an advanced three-microphone array also delivers noise suppression and echo cancellation for a clearer audio.

Nest Cam IQ's speakers are 7x more powerful than the original Nest Cam and an advanced three-microphone array also delivers noise suppression and echo cancellation for a clearer audio. Thoughtful Design. Nest Cam IQ features a clean white polycarbonate design with a patented swivel mount for flexibility of placement and quick, simple setup.

Nest Cam IQ features a clean white polycarbonate design with a patented swivel mount for flexibility of placement and quick, simple setup. Built-in Security. Nest Cam IQ encrypts your video on-device before streaming and storing video content, using 128-bit AES with TLS/SSL secure connection. With two-step verification, you can select an optional extra layer of security for your Nest account, and with automatic over-the-air updates, your camera can be automatically updated against the latest threats.

Nest Intelligence

Having a security camera doesn't matter if you're not watching your video stream at the right time, so Nest Cam IQ comes with intelligence out-of-the-box so you know what's happening, when it matters.

Person Alerts. When Nest Cam IQ identifies that there's a person within the camera's field of vision rather than a pet or a shadow on the wall it can send a special alert with a curated zoomed-in photo. Person alerts is only available on previous Nest Cam models with a Nest Aware subscription.

When Nest Cam IQ identifies that there's a person within the camera's field of vision rather than a pet or a shadow on the wall it can send a special alert with a curated zoomed-in photo. Person alerts is only available on previous Nest Cam models with a Nest Aware subscription. Supersight. When customers check the app to see what's happening, they'll see a high-definition picture-in-picture experience, including a full 130-degree view of the room, and a close-up tracking view of the person in the home. That means you can see the details of a face, as well as the overall context of the room.

Nest Aware

With Nest Cam IQ, person alerts are only the first layer of intelligent alerts. If a customer subscribes to Nest Aware, the camera will get an extra layer of intelligence, and continuous cloud video storage:

Familiar Face Alerts. 1 Powerful face recognition learning technology is used to identify, categorize and teach Nest Cam IQ to differentiate between family members and strangers. This means you'll know when your child gets back from school, or when an unrecognized person enters your home. Alerts can refer to people by name if you identify familiar faces within the Nest app.

Powerful face recognition learning technology is used to identify, categorize and teach Nest Cam IQ to differentiate between family members and strangers. This means you'll know when your child gets back from school, or when an unrecognized person enters your home. Alerts can refer to people by name if you identify familiar faces within the Nest app. Intelligent audio alerts notify you about things that the camera can't see, including a person talking or dog barking. These new alerts will also be made available to existing Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor customers with a Nest Aware subscription. So Fido could help alert you to a stranger lurking outside, or simply alert you to the fact that he's driving the neighbors crazy by barking all day.

And with Nest Aware, customers will also benefit from existing features, including 10- or 30-day video history that you can browse in seconds using Sightline, clip and timelapse creation and sharing, and Activity Zones with automatic door detection for even more precise notifications.

Pricing and Availability

Nest Cam IQ is available now for pre-order in the U.S. at www.nest.com with a suggested retail price of $299 USD for one camera, and $498 USD for a two-pack.

is available now for pre-order in the U.S. at www.nest.com with a suggested retail price of $299 USD for one camera, and $498 USD for a two-pack. Nest Cam IQ will be available for pre-order in UK, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Republic of Ireland at www.nest.com for €349 EU, £299 GBP. Pre-orders will be available in Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain beginning June 13. Nest Cam IQ is expected to begin shipping by the end of June.

will be available for pre-order in UK, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Republic of Ireland at www.nest.com for €349 EU, £299 GBP. Pre-orders will be available in Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain beginning June 13. Nest Cam IQ is expected to begin shipping by the end of June. Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor will continue to be available for $199 US, €199 EU/£159 UK on www.nest.com and retailers in countries around the world where Nest products are sold.

About Nest

Nest's mission is to create a home that's thoughtful one that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it. The company focuses on simple, beautiful and delightful hardware, software and services. The Nest Learning ThermostatTM and Nest Energy Services keep you comfortable and address home energy consumption. The Nest ProtectTM smoke and carbon monoxide alarm helps keep you safe and Nest Safety Rewards lets you save money through participating home insurance providers, while Nest CamTM keeps an eye on what matters most inside and outside your home.

Nest products are sold in the U.S., U.K., Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Mexico and are installed in more than 190 countries. The Nest Learning Thermostat has helped save approximately thirteen billion kWh of energy to date. Through the Works with Nest program, third-party products can securely connect with Nest devices to make homes safer, more energy efficient, and more aware.

For more information, visit www.nest.com.

1 Familiar face alerts are not available on Nest Cams used in Illinois.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005299/en/

Contacts:

Nest

Matthew Flegal

press@nest.com