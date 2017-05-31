sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,544 Euro		+0,003
+0,55 %
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB0,544+0,55 %