Panevežys, Lietuva, 2017-05-31 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Linas Agro Group is presenting following notifications:



1. Confirmation of responsible persons;



2. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated interim report for financial year 2016/2017 9 months period, ended 31 March 2017;



3. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated financial statements for the 9 months period of financial year 2016/2017 (unaudited).



Finance Director Tomas Tumenas Ph. +370 45 507 393



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633574