MINNEAPOLIS, 2017-05-31 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4+ billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that Ms. Natasha Russkina has joined the Company as Managing Director, Europe.



Natasha Russkina is founder and director of Augeous Consulting in Geneva, Switzerland, a firm that provides various levels of business development capabilities to companies in the life science sector. Ms. Russkina has over 13 years of experience in international business development, including over 9 years at IG Group PLC, a British FTSE 250 company and a global leader in online trading. During this time, she was responsible for the Group's global business development successfully delivering a number of high level projects from opening new international branches to global rebranding, and providing all initial and ongoing business support to 12 international offices in Europe, South Africa and Australia, a business sector, which accounted for 40% of the Group's revenue. During her career, she had been appointed by the Board of Directors to open a new IT development office in Eastern Europe and was responsible for all parts of operations. During this assignment, the office grew from 14 inherited members of staff to over 135.



"I'm very privileged to join BioSig Technologies during this key time of the company's business development," Natasha commented. "BioSig is an innovative company, which has human talent and technological capacities to deliver game-changing systems in modern bioelectric medicine; a company, which believes in serving the global community. Positioning ourselves in Switzerland, the country well-renowned for its outstanding healthcare system, top talent and love for innovation, provides us with a solid base for reaching the second largest EP market in the world."



Kenneth Londoner, Executive Chairman of BioSig Technologies, Inc. commented, "Europe is a large market for our technology platform. Having a presence in Geneva will augment our growth strategy as we look to commercialize the PURE EP System. Natasha is an outstanding business development talent who will advance our capabilities in the region and we look forward to her leadership providing value for our shareholders and future partners."



About BioSig Technologies



BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Minneapolis-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.



The PURE EP System is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig's main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for the PURE EP System.



