ADVA Optical Networking SE: Netnod Powers New Optical IX Service With ADVA Optical Networking's 400G DCI Technology

Internet Exchange Operator Takes Peering in the Nordics to the Next Level With ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect

Stockholm, Sweden. May 31, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking announced today that Netnod, the leading internet exchange operator in the Nordic region, will deploy its FSP 3000 CloudConnect (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170531-netnod-400g) with QuadFlex 400Gbit/s technology to create its new Optical IX service. The newly installed transport infrastructure, which also features ADVA Optical Networking's reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers (ROADMs) and FSP Network Hypervisor, enables Netnod to offer customers complete traffic control as well as connectivity options up to 100Gbit/s. With the new Optical IX service, operators can access faster, more cost-efficient and more effectively managed data transport services than ever before.

"ADVA Optical Networking's DCI technology will enable Netnod to offer industry-leading optical IX services. With a scalable platform built to accommodate significant increases in capacity, Netnod can offer customers more choice of how they connect and exchange traffic," said Lars Michael Jogbäck, CEO, Netnod. "Together with ADVA Optical Networking, Netnod is taking network automation to the next level. By offering a flexible, future-proof infrastructure with software-defined networking in the optical layer, Netnod will continue to be the number one choice for access to the highly-interconnected Nordic region, as well as the crucial Russian and Baltic markets."

The new 96-channel infrastructure features ADVA Optical Networking's open optical layer enhanced with FSP 3000 QuadFlex 400Gbit/s capabilities. This creates an enormous increase in capacity through two 200Gbit/s wavelengths operating at 16QAM within an optical super-channel. Built on dynamically operating ROADMs for fully automated control, the directionless optical transport system provides an unparalleled degree of flexibility. This enables Netnod's customers to choose to interconnect across its optical, physical or data link network layer. It also provides the freedom to select single ports or fully redundant options. What's more, with ADVA Optical Networking's multi-degree ROADM technology and FSP Network Hypervisor, Netnod has a complete foundation for software-defined networking.

"Netnod customers are seeing an increased demand for a greater range of robust solutions for higher capacity and connectivity. To do that takes exceptional levels of flexibility. That's exactly what our FSP 3000 QuadFlex line card delivers. As well as astoundingly high capacity, it gives Netnod the flexibility to offer their customers a wide variety of configurations," commented Nicklas Boqvist, sales manager, Nordics and Baltics, ADVA Optical Networking. "Another key aspect of this deployment was reliability. Netnod has a proud record of excellence when it comes to guaranteeing 100% uptime. Now, with the robust performance of our FSP Network Hypervisor and the carrier-grade quality of our FSP 3000 CloudConnect solution, not to mention the ongoing support of our engineers, Netnod will be able to continue its world-class record for uninterrupted service."

Watch ADVA Optical Networking's latest DCI video for more information: https://youtu.be/7lzwcH6S4_4 (https://youtu.be/7lzwcH6S4_4).

